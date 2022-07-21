KiLLOWEN to headline inaugural Oculate event at Black Prince

KiLLOWEN is headlining Oculate Northampton.

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and rapper KiLLOWEN is headlining The Black Prince this weekend.

The show is the first live event by Oculate – which promotes and champions underground music and brands.

Based out of Sheffield, it was set up in 2019 by former Northamptonshire resident Liam Tyler.

He said: “Oculate was founded with one aim in mind, keeping everyone in the loop regarding the latest music releases from mainstream artists and the latest fashion releases from streetwear and mainstream brands, while also giving a voice to up and coming talent and brands who sometimes don’t get the attention they deserve.

“We want to showcase the next generation of talent via live events, pop up shops and workshops.”

Explaining his decision to hold the first Oculate Live event in Northampton, Mr Tyler said Northamptonshire had become a name impossible to avoid when discussing the alternative rap scene, in part due to slowthai’s success in recent years.

Headliner KiLLOWEN released his latest track Bar Fights & Poetry in June.

Talking about his decision to book the West London native for Oculate Northampton, Mr Tyler said: “From the get go, I know I wanted a big name outside of NN to headline.

“KiLLOWEN was the perfect fit. He has been able to make a name for himself within London, working with some of the best new talent in the scene.

“With a sound similar to the likes of The Streets with a hint of UKG, he is the perfect representation of British culture, with a modern twist.

“In the last six months he hasn’t been off my radar, it feels only right our paths cross at one of our events.”

Joining KiLLOWEN will be Anti!i, Remieworld, Vince Law, L30 Robinson, LT Quickscope, Dedboi, Nevmore and Ritalin Revenge.

Talking about the Northamptonshire acts on the line up, Mr Tyler said: “Everyone who is on this line-up has earnt their place.

“The Northamptonshire music scene as a whole is impressive, no matter the genre, there is a bubbling scene and a place for it in Northampton.

“Our show focuses more on the UK hip-hop scene which is thriving, with shows like Lay It Down happening every month and Northampton Music Festival even noticing the scene, it just feels right to do a show honouring it.”

Oculate Northampton is on Saturday, July 23.