Kettering drum & bass star goddard. among first acts revealed for Music Barn festival

Kettering's goddard. will perform at the Music Barn festival next summer.

The Music Barn will return next year and organisers have revealed some of the first acts which will play at the festival next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held near Kettering, the festival will again bring together headline DJs, chart-topping talent and grassroots favourites across multiple stages.

Most Popular

The Music Barn’s Selecta stage will be headlined by hometown rising star goddard. – best known for his chart-topping hits like Messy in Heaven and Go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Brit Award nominee was recognised at the 2022 Drum & Bass awards as Best Newcomer and has received praise from key figures in the genre including Andy C, Sub Focus and Sigma.

goddard.’s 2022 track messy in heaven, which featured singer Venbee, has racked up more than 130 million streams on Spotify alone.

Also performing will be Sammy Porter, a powerhouse in the UK house music scene, whose infectious tracks have dominated club and radio playlists globally.

The Slade House tent will feature acts including George Mensah - the mastermind behind LoveJuice - who will be delivering grooves influenced by the golden era of 90s house and garage and Doorly, an internationally renowned DJ and producer known for his exhilarating live sets and standout remixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be cutting-edge performances from artists such including Monka, whose unique DJ drum show fuses live percussion with electronic beats, Efan, a rising star experimenting with UK Garage and Jungle and Casey Club, Bristol-based talents exploring the 140 and Garage soundscapes.

Founder of Music Barn, Mark Robinson said: “We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Music Barn for 2025.

“This year’s line-up reflects our passion for supporting local artists while delivering an eclectic mix of genres to cater to everyone’s tastes.”

In addition to headline acts, the Music Barn will feature a line-up of emerging local acts including the Aiden Pryor Band who will be playing on the acoustic stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will support local charities, aligning with Music Barn’s core mission to uplift the community.

Ryan Clements, of Selecta Events and partner of Music Barn, added: “This festival is all about creating a space where the community can come together to celebrate great music.

“With acts ranging from local legends to global stars, we’re set for our best festival yet.”

The Music Barn will return on Saturday, June 7, with music from midday to 2pm.

It is held on land near Cranford, outside of Kettering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Bird tickets are on sale now and cost £35 in advance before fees. Prices will rise from Saturday, February 1.

VIP tickets cost £65 and provide access to additional seating and bar areas and improved toilets facilities. Campsite passes cost £20.

Last year, acts including Temples, Billy Lockett, George Smeddles and Aphrodite played at the festival. For more information, visit musicbarn.co.uk