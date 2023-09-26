News you can trust since 1931
Karl Phillips and Restoration Soundsystem at The Lab Weekender

The Northampton venue is hosting two days of music.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Karl Phillips.
Karl Phillips.

The Lab Club Weekender takes place this weekend, with music across both days at the Northampton venue.

Karl Phillips & The Rejects will headline the Saturday, with support by Dub Ska Murphys, Spitting Feathers, Nexgen, Kisha Beth and Foreigna.

Music is from 5pm to midnight. Admission is £5 or £6 for non-members of The Lab.

The following day, Peace & Dub featuring the Restoration Soundsystem will be from 2pm until 11.30pm. Admission is free or £1 for non-members of the venue.

There will also be food at the Charles Street venue in Northampton from the Illuminated Kitchen.

Membership of The Lab is £12 per year.

For more information, visit www.thelabnorthampton.co.uk

