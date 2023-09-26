Karl Phillips and Restoration Soundsystem at The Lab Weekender
The Lab Club Weekender takes place this weekend, with music across both days at the Northampton venue.
Karl Phillips & The Rejects will headline the Saturday, with support by Dub Ska Murphys, Spitting Feathers, Nexgen, Kisha Beth and Foreigna.
Music is from 5pm to midnight. Admission is £5 or £6 for non-members of The Lab.
The following day, Peace & Dub featuring the Restoration Soundsystem will be from 2pm until 11.30pm. Admission is free or £1 for non-members of the venue.
There will also be food at the Charles Street venue in Northampton from the Illuminated Kitchen.
Membership of The Lab is £12 per year.
For more information, visit www.thelabnorthampton.co.uk