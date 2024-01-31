Jools Holland to return to Royal & Derngate with guests Marc Almond and Toby Lee
Musical maestro Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra will return to Royal & Derngate this winter with special guests Marc Almond and blues guitar prodigy Toby Lee.
Holland will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, November 22, as part of a 30-date tour.
Jools said: “I’m delighted to announce a truly remarkable mix of guest artists on this year's winter tour, from the boogie-woogie queen of our orchestra, Ruby Turner, to the iconic songmanship of Marc Almond.
“I’m also proud to introduce the new dazzling voice and guitar of British blues, the extraordinary 19-year-old Toby Lee.
“Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka will be illuminating brilliant songs old and new.
“All backed by the unique sound of my Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the big band that will treat us to mega talented soloists and frenzy inducing rhythms. Please come and join us, I look forward to seeing you.”
From his years in the internationally acclaimed duo Soft Cell to the successful solo career that followed, Marc Almond has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart and Tainted Love.
Almond has previously been awarded the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award and the Icon Award by Attitude Magazine.
His collaborators include the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools, who Marc previously recorded and toured with in 2018.
Audiences will also be treated to the talent of blues guitar prodigy and social media sensation Toby Lee.
Described by Joe Bonamassa as “a future superstar of the blues,” Toby first came to public attention at 10 years old when he posted a get well soon jam for BB King which went viral with five million views in a week.
Since then, he has gone on to perform in West End productions, winning Olivier and UK Blues Awards and showcasing his skills on TV and live performances around the world.
Jools will again be joined by Ruby Turner and vocalists Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka alongside the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra which features original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.
Jools will play the following dates this winter:
OCTOBER 2024
Thu 31st Southend Cliffs Pavilion
NOVEMBER 2024
Fri 1st Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Sat 2nd Ipswich Regent Theatre
Sun 3rd Cambridge Corn Exchange
Fri 8th Bristol Beacon
Sat 9th Stoke Victoria Hall
Sun 10th Reading Hexagon
Thu 14th Guildford G Live
Fri 15th Portsmouth Guildhall
Sat 16th Bournemouth Pavilion
Sun 17th Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Thu 21st Leicester De Montfort Hall
Fri 22nd Northampton Royal & Derngate
Sat 23rd Sheffield City Hall
Sun 24th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Wed 27th Birmingham Symphony Hall
Thu 28th Birmingham Symphony Hall
Fri 29th London Royal Albert Hall
Sat 30th London Royal Albert Hall
DECEMBER 2024
Thu 5th Newcastle City Hall
Fri 6th Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Sat 7th Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Sun 8th Stockton Globe
Wed 11th York Barbican
Thu 12th Bath Forum
Fri 13th Plymouth Pavilions
Sat 14th Brighton Brighton Centre
Fri 20th Leeds First Direct Arena
Sat 21st Manchester O2 Apollo
Sun 22nd Cardiff Utilita Arena