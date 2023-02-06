Jools Holland is returning to headline Royal & Derngate this winter.

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have today announced a 30-date UK tour which will head to Royal & Derngate in November.

Jools will be joined by special guests Pauline Black and Arthur Hendrickson from The Selecter when he returns to the Northampton theatre for the show which will also include other guest vocalists.

Talking about taking Black and Hendrickson on tour, Jools Holland said: “This magnificent addition will amplify our ska music credentials and bring an extra razzy dazzy spasm to our dance capabilities.

“Coupled with our own boogie queen and enchantress Ruby Turner, this mix will result in one of the most dynamic shows we’ve ever had.”

As well as Black, Hendrickson and Turner, Jools will be joined by Louise Marshall and Sumudu Jayatilaka.

Black and Hendrickson are founding members of influential Coventry based two-tone band and ska pioneers The Selecter. Their debut album Too Much Pressure, released in 1980, remains a key moment of British music history.

Jools’ Rhythm & Blues Orchestra also features original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis.

Jools will be performing tracks from across his solo career. His latest album Pianola Piano & Friends was released in 2021.

He will return to the Northampton theatre on Friday, November 10.

Tickets cost £46 before booking fees and are on sale now via www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.seetickets.com.

