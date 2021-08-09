Jo Whiley at the County Ground on Friday, August 6

Jo Whiley delights fans at hometown gig at Northampton's County Ground

From a hen party to reuniting with friends, our picture gallery captures the night DJ put on "one hell of a party"

By David Summers
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:00 am

Jo Whiley's hometown gig at the County Ground on Friday, August 6, was everything the DJ promised it would be.

Before the performance, Jo promised it would be "one hell of a party"...and judging by these pictures from photographer Kirsty Edmonds, it did not disappoint.

The former Radio 1 and current Radio 2 DJ, brought ‘the best of the decade’ to the show such as Blur, Oasis, Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream, The Verve, The Chemical Brothers, Faithless, The Prodigy and more.

The gig was part of the popular DJ’s 2021 tour including venues across the country, including in Birmingham and Sheffield.

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

