Jason Donovan's Doin' Fine 25 Tour heading to Royal & Derngate

Jason Donovan is returning to Royal & Derngate next weekend with his Doin’ Fine 25 tour.​

​This tour is taking fans on a journey through 35 years of Donovan’s hits on stage and screen.

The Doin’ Fine 25 Tour is a long awaited follow-up to Doin’ Fine 90 and promises to be a musical feast featuring Jason’s most beloved songs from stage shows such as Joseph, Priscilla, Rocky Horror and Grease.

There will also be nods to his TV work like Neighbours and Strictly and his biggest pop hits such as Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts, Any Dream Will Do and Sealed with a Kiss.

He headlines the Northampton venue on Sunday, March 30.

Tickets cost £49 before fees via https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/jason-donovan-25/