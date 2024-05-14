Jalen Ngonda, ADMT and Dolores Forever among new acts added to Delapre Park Perfect Day line-up

Jalen Ngonda.

Soul sensation Jalen Ngonda, R&B pop artist ADMT, indie-pop duo Dolores Forever and the Northants Sings Out choir have been added to the A Perfect Day festival which takes place at Delapre Park next month.

The new acts will join headliner James Arthur and a host of names from across Northamptonshire at the festival on Sunday, June 16.

Jalen Ngonda’s critically acclaimed debut album Come Around and Love Me was released in September last year.

He melds classic and contemporary soul influences and has played sold out tours in the US, UK and Europe.

ADMT.

ADMT is singer songwriter Adam Taylor. His latest single Graffiti Bridge was released in May and followed his six track EP Without You which was released earlier this year.

Dolores Forever are Hannah Wilson and Julia Fabrin. The duo blend indie pop, dreamy melodies and infectious hooks.

Since forming, they have released a string of singles and EPs – their track, Someday Best, was released in January.

The Northants Sings Out choir are currently wowing TV audiences nationwide on Britain’s Got Talent.

Dolores Forever.

Headliner Arthur rose to prominence in 2012, winning the ninth series of X Factor.

Since winning the competition, he has gone on to accrue a massive haul of hits including Impossible, You’re Nobody Til Someone Loves You, Sun Comes Up, Naked, Rewrite The Stars and his global breakthrough track Say You Won’t Let Go.

Arthur has more than 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone and his fifth album Bitter Sweet Love’ was released in January.

In February, Kettering’s Mae Stephens was added to the line up with Billy Lockett, Andy Crofts, Charlotte Carpenter and Balter added the following month.

Northants Sings Out

Mae Stephens broke through last year, when her track If We Ever Broke Up became an international smash.

The song has been streamed nearly one billion times and was named the second most popular song on TikTok globally in 2023.

A songwriter since the age of 12, her ‘perfect kiss-off to an ex’ connected with audiences around the world.

Mae performed at festivals including Glastonbury, The Great Escape (where NME included her in their ‘10 Best New Artists’ at the festival) and headlined the BBC Radio 1 Introducing stage at Reading & Leeds.

James Arthur will headline at Delapré Park.

She was also featured as one of VEVO’s Artists To Watch for 2024.

Mae released her latest single, Make Me Your Mrs in February.

Billy Lockett released his debut album Abington Grove last year, in March performed at the Royal Albert Hall and has recently been on tour across Europe.

Andy Crofts is best known as frontman of The Moons and the former bass player in Paul Weller’s live band.

Last year, he released a live album recorded at London’s iconic 100 Club and he is currently working on his debut solo album.

Kettering singer-songwriter Charlotte Carpenter released her debut album A Modern Rage last year while indie quartet Balter’s latest single, Used To Be, was released in 2022.

Mae Stephens pictured at Delapré Abbey in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.

A Perfect Day is a new one day outdoor live music event hosted by West Northants Council in partnership with Kilimanjaro and UK Live Ltd.

It takes place on Sunday, June 16.

Tickets are on sale now and general admission costs £48.50 before fees.

Tickets cost £35 for under 18s, £25 for under 13s, £98.50 for VIP access and £230 for the premium package.