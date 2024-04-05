Jah Wobble to play Metal Box Dub gig at Roadmender on final date of UK tour

Jah Wobble. Photo by Alex Hurst

Jah Wobble kicks off his UK tour this month and will be returning to Northampton to play the legendary Public Image Ltd album Metal Box in full.

The Metal Box In Dub show, featuring former Siouxsie & The Banshees guitarist Jon Klein, reworks the second record by PiL album with dub interpretations and mind-expanding production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born John Wardle but renamed by Sid Vicious who at the time struggled to pronounce his name correctly, Jah Wobble began his career in music as a founding member of Public Image Limited in 1978 with Keith Levene and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon.

Most Popular

He quickly became known for his distinctive and trailblazing bass, combining elements of dub, funk and world music.

During his time with PiL, he played on the band’s acclaimed albums First Issue and Metal Box and collaborated with Keith Levene and Martin Atkins on a variety of side projects.

In 1980 he left PiL to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut album The Legend Lives On … Jah Wobble In Betrayal, followed over the years by a succession of acclaimed solo albums and collaborations with the likes of Holger Czukay from Can, The Edge from U2, Chris Connelly from Ministry, Geordie Walker from Killing Joke, Brian Eno, Sinead O’Connor and Bjork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work showcased his unique style and his interest in world music, particularly that of Africa and the Middle East, and his innovative playing ability to blend diverse styles into a cohesive whole continues to receive accolades.

Wobble is also a prolific writer and author, having published books on music, politics and spirituality, and is renowned for his interest in Eastern philosophy having written extensively on the subject.

One of his recent solo albums, The Bus Routes Of South London, was written and recorded on buses in South London.

Tickets for his gig at the Roadmender on Friday, May 17, cost £29 in advance before fee via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/jah-wobble-the-invaders-of-the-heart-play-metal-box and www.songkick.com