Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart to play headline gig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart. Photo by Alex Hurst.

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart are headlining The Black Prince this week.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, acclaimed bassist Wobble has played on countless albums and with the likes of John Lydon, Brian Eno, The Edge and Bjork as well as appearing as a regular guest on the hit TV show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

His own band, The Invaders of the Heart, have been an ongoing project involving many session players and incorporating many styles.

Earlier this year, Wobble released Metal Box – Rebuilt In Dub which saw the musician reinvent tracks from the influential 1979 album by PiL with dub interpretations and mind-expanding production.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jah Wobble headlines the Northampton venue on Thursday, September 1.