Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart to play headline gig

Tickets for this week’s gig in Northampton are still available.

By David Jackson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:29 pm
Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart. Photo by Alex Hurst.

Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart are headlining The Black Prince this week.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, acclaimed bassist Wobble has played on countless albums and with the likes of John Lydon, Brian Eno, The Edge and Bjork as well as appearing as a regular guest on the hit TV show Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

His own band, The Invaders of the Heart, have been an ongoing project involving many session players and incorporating many styles.

Earlier this year, Wobble released Metal Box – Rebuilt In Dub which saw the musician reinvent tracks from the influential 1979 album by PiL with dub interpretations and mind-expanding production.

    Jah Wobble headlines the Northampton venue on Thursday, September 1.

    Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20 via www.skiddle.com/e/36081427

