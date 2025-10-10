‘It’s great playing funny baddies!’ Stars of Northampton panto talk magic, mirth and mayhem

John Thomson and George Webster (photo: Graeme Braidwood Photography)

Sarah Becker spoke to actor, comedian and writer John Thomson and CBeebies TV presenter George Webster at the media launch of The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Thomson’s career in film, television, theatre and radio spans over three decades. A familiar face on the small screen, he has appeared in The Fast Show, Men Behaving Badly and Coronation Street, voiced puppets in Spitting Image, and may be best known to some as Pete Gifford in ITV’s Cold Feet.

Most Popular

In 2013, the Variety Club of Great Britain honoured him with the Legend of Industry Award for his 25-year contribution to comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who will play Captain Hook in the panto, has played two roles in Coronation Street, and last year, he made a return to Coronation Street as entertainer Jesse Chadwick for three months to marry Gail Platt, culminating in an episode that was aired on Christmas Day. “I actually married Gail Platt on Christmas Day last year,” John laughs. “I returned to Coronation Street just to marry Gail before heading off into the sunset.”

This year, just before the panto season kicks in, he will also be making a reappearance in The Fast Show, shooting a two-week special for The Fast Show Live.

George Webster, who will be joining the pirate crew as Starkey, is a 25-year-old Bafta award-winning TV presenter, actor, dancer, author and charity ambassador.

He was the first person with Down syndrome to become a presenter on the BBC and is a firm favourite on CBeebies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, he took part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside professional dancer Amy Dowden. “It was a dream come true,” he admits. “I absolutely love dancing, and I plan to bring a bit of that sparkle to the stage.”

Both performers are no strangers to the world of pantomime. Playing Captain Hook was in fact John’s first pantomime role back in 2008, marking his debut in the theatrical tradition. “I absolutely loved playing the part of Captain Hook even then,” he says.

John wowed audiences as Abanazar in Aladdin at Derby Arena in 2022, and last Christmas he played the evil Baron Hardup in a smash-hit Cinderella at the Pavilion Theatre Rhyl in North Wales.

Speaking of his love of pantomime, he says: “I just love to entertain. I feel that is my vocation, and I’m joyful that I get to do a job that I love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George is also experienced in pantomime, having appeared in CBeebies productions such as Dick Whittington, Beauty and the Beast, and Robin Hood. But this will be his first panto outside CBeebies – and he’s relishing the challenge. “It’s a longer show, and I’m very excited,” he says.

For John, taking on the role of Captain Hook is part instinct, part inspiration.

“When I come up with a character, I have a mood board in my head and take bits from different people. Because the panto is aimed at families, you have to strike a balance between being evil, and funny and friendly.

“The beauty of the pantomime villain is bringing the audience round with humour – it’s great playing funny baddies. The voice I used last time I played Hook was similar to Terry-Thomas – flamboyant and at times sinister. It worked a treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s George’s first time playing pantomime villain Starkey, who is a member of Hook’s pirate crew. “I don’t tend to play a lot of villains,” he says, “but I’m more than happy to play Hook’s sidekick and step into the role of a baddie.”

The the show, called The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, continues where the original story of Peter Pan ends.

“I’m already hearing great things about the cast,” John says. “George is amazing at dancing – he’ll be performing some dance routines. Simone Robinson, who is playing Wendy Darling and Myrtle, is brilliant at singing, and with all the comedy, there’s a bit of everything for everyone.”

The press launch at the Royal & Derngate was the first time the cast had come together, but both performers are confident the group will gel and form ‘one big happy family.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In pantomime, you have to,” says John. “We’ll be spending a lot of time together over Christmas, so it’s important we feel like one big, happy pirate crew.”

Co-director and pantomime dame Gordon Cooper will brighten everyone’s day, both John and George agree. “He’s already made me laugh uproariously, and I’ve only just met him,” says John. “He’s absolutely hilarious,” echoes George.

In contrast to last year’s Cinderella, which Gordon co-directed with Emily Wood, this year he takes on the role of a ‘nice’ dame rather than a bully-boy diva – a change that may surprise audiences who saw him last year.

George is passionate about improving representation for people with disabilities on TV and stage. “We want our voices to be seen and heard,” he says, “and not just in roles where we’re typecast as victims. I want to show that anyone can play any role – and that seeing people like me on stage sends a powerful message: you can achieve your dreams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bafta win was a personal milestone for George. But he’s already ticking off more dreams: appearing in Casualty as a drug dealer, publishing four books (three released, the fourth a children’s fiction), and appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, which has been a dream of his since he was young.

“I’ve still got more dreams I’d love to realise,” he says. “I’d love to be in Doctor Who, a big film like Marvel or James Bond, and a TV soap such as EastEnders.”

Surprisingly, he confesses, he never gets nervous when taking on new challenges. “I just think that I’m doing something that I absolutely love and am passionate about, and I always just get excited.”

George is from Leeds, and the press launch was his first time in Northampton. He and his father spent the morning exploring the town. “My first impression is that there are so many places to eat!” he laughs. Just as well, as he is heading straight off to London to film for CBeebies the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the wonder of pantomime, John says: “There’s something magical about being part of a child’s very first pantomime experience. When they’re really little, it’s as if the characters on stage are real. The princess is a real princess and the fairy can fly. They have that lovely belief. Our job is to help them suspend that belief and to bring the magic of pantomime to the whole family.”

The All New Adventures of Peter Pan runs at the Royal & Derngate from Friday December 5 to Wednesday December 31.

Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.