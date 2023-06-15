Shab is an outspoken Iranian refugee living in America who also happens to be a pop star.

As global pop star Shab stops by in Northampton as part of a UK-wide tour, the Chron sit down for a chat with her.

Having recently released a new ‘love-charged’ anthem – Indestructible – Shab has been busy touring the UK alongside Boyzlife (Westilife's Brian McFadden and Boyzone's Keith Duffy) in May.

Following an energetic performance at the Royal and Derngate which wowed the crowd, Shab was a breath of fresh air full of love, warmth and happiness.

As we sat down with my friends in Shab’s dressing room, it was as if we’d all known each other for years as we chatted the night away.

What we know about Shab

Shab is an outspoken Iranian refugee living in America. In a recent Instagram post to her millions of fans about Iran, Shab spoke out for the first time about how the Iranian Morality Police would harass her beautiful sisters: as no one was empowered to stop them. She remembers her brothers being kidnapped and held for ransom: simply because her family opposed the revolutionary regime.

She remembers how pro-Khomeni forces persecuted her father and burned down his workplace: with her Dad dying of a heart attack in his early 50s from the stress that was brought to their doorstep. And she remembers his death leaving her mother with 13 kids to raise, without any help and during a horrifying revolution and social upheaval.

Popstar career

A star across three continents, Shab first gained attention in the Western Hemisphere during late 2020 as a "breakout star of the global pandemic," Shab has registered three consecutive number two hits on the British commercial pop charts with her first three English language singles released during the 2020-21 COVID lockdown.

Her February 2021 debut album, Infinite Love, has been met with immediate critical acclaim, with her unique electronic dance sound typified as “an energizing Global Pop that is both effortless and memorable.”

Home life

In addition to lighting the world on fire with her music, Shab is also a proud mother of two. She first came to America by herself at age 14 as a refugee and learned English while working three jobs. After graduating college, Shab attended law school but soon left to pursue writing and performing music full-time…and she has never looked back.

She has a passion for meditation, mindfulness and yoga—truly a living example of beauty from the inside out.

Life on tour

Last Autumn, SHAB showcased her scene-stealing vocals supporting Anastacia on her European 'I'm Outta Lockdown' tour. Ready to get back out there, Shab delivered a remarkable dazzling performance supporting Boyzlife, both members of record-breaking and multi-platinum-selling boybands Westlife and Boyzone.

Throughout May they visited a variety of places including Plymouth, Liverpool, Bath, Cardiff and Northampton.

Summer UK festival dates

Shab is due to play at the Pride in Worksop on July 8, followed by the M1 festival in Rotheram on July 14 and finally Tamworth Pride on July 15.

Success

With Millions of YouTube views and fans worldwide, Indestructible is steered by Grammy-winning producer Damon Sharpe, who is known for producing Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

This dazzling track showcases SHAB’s passionate music-making as she just came off her sensual and richly textured hit single ‘Sexual’, which opened February 2023 at number two on the British commercial pop charts as well as number 47 on the UK Upfront Chart. Last year's release 'Serenity' saw Shab on a winning streak, reaching number four on the Commercial Pop Top 50 Chart.

Shab delivers a ‘kaleidoscope of sound’

Shab is known for her ear-worm combination of urban tilting songs, pop ballads, and dance-inducing knockouts. She combines an eclectic mix of sonic effects and catchy dance-pop hooks to make energizing music effortless and memorable. Shab delivers a kaleidoscope of sound that goes hand-in-hand with her introspective and powerful lyrics partnered with her distinct yet unpredictable vocals, ultimately achieving a cultural ubiquity that few artists could hope to reach.