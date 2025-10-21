International beatbox star SK Shlomo brings kids show to Derngate and The Core theatres

SK Shlomo. Photo by Mark Joseph Anthony.

Record breaking beatbox star SK Shlomo is bringing their ‘Adventure For Kids’ show to the county for two shows in the coming weeks.

The international non-binary star has previously collaborated with the likes of Bjork, Ed Sheeran and Gorillaz, toured the world and performed on main stages including at Glastonbury.

They burst into the mainstream after appearing on BBC2’s Later…with Jools Holland and in 2011 became the first World Looping Champion and became Artist in Residence at London’s Southbank Centre.

SK won rave reviews for their autobiographical one-man show and even became the subject of an award-winning feature documentary, The Beatbox Choir.

They devised Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure For Kids – a show which became a phenomenal success, with five-star reviews and sell out shows from the Royal Albert Hall to the Edinburgh Festival.

SK Shlomo heads to Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Wednesday, October 29 and then The Core in Corby on Sunday, November 2.

Both shows begin at 2pm. Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees for Northampton and from £12 in Corby.

For more information visit www.beatboxadventures.com, https://thecorecorby.com and https://royalandderngate.co.uk