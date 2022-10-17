Inspiral Carpets to begin UK tour at Roadmender in Northampton next March

Inspiral Carpets.

The Inspiral Carpets will kick off their UK tour at the Roadmender next year.

The band today announced 13-dates across the UK between March and April which will be their first live shows since 2015.

They will play the Northampton venue on Thursday, March 23, and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 21.

The gigs will be the first shows the Inspiral Carpets have played since the passing of the band’s drummer Craig Gill in 2016.

Speaking about their decision to tour again and what they hope to bring to fans at these 2023 shows, Inspirals frontman Stephen Holt said: “With all the bad news in the country and the world at the moment I feel everyone could do with some good news and a good time, and we’re here to deliver.

“After coming through a really difficult time as a band, we now feel ready to return and give the best fans in the world what they have been calling for.

“We couldn’t stay away forever. The band means too much to so many people just to leave things how they sadly ended in 2016.”

A vital component of the Madchester movement, Inspiral Carpets formed in Oldham in 1980.

With three Top 10 albums and 11 Top 40 hit singles to their name, they remain one of the era’s most celebrated and enduring acts.

Past singles include ‘This Is How It Feels’, ‘Saturn 5’, ‘Move’, ‘Caravan’ and ‘She Comes in the Fall’.

Much-loved not only in Manchester but all across the UK, Inspiral Carpets last took to the stage in 2015 at Leeds O2 Academy.

Following the death of Gill a year later, they went on an indefinite hiatus.

The band added: “Craig’s death had a profound effect on many people.

“The outpouring of love from around the world at the time gave some comfort to his family and friends as we all tried to come to terms with what had happened.”

The band is keen to emphasise the celebratory nature of their forthcoming tour, giving fans a chance to sing along to their favourite hits and commemorate the life of Craig.

The band added: “We know this will be an emotional journey for a lot of people, not least Craig’s family.

“We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate some of the music we created, and which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years.”