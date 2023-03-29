Inspiral Carpets kick off UK tour with sold-out Roadmender show in Northampton
The band’s Roadmender gig was their first of a 13-date tour and their first live performance in eight years.
It was an emotional return to the live stage for Manchester legends Inspiral Carpets last week as the band kicked off their UK tour at the Roadmender.
Their gig at the Northampton venue was their first in eight years and their first since the death of drummer Craig Gill in 2016.
Admitting, they “couldn’t stay away forever,” Inspiral Carpets treated fans packed inside to a 20-song set, playing almost all of their lauded 1990 debut album Life.
Joining the Inspirals were Cheshire trio Déjà Vega who put in a solid set of guitar led psychedelia ahead of the headliners.
It’s fair to forgive any band which has been away from the live circuit for eight years for being a bit ‘rusty around the edges’.
Kicking off with Joe, after the initial excitement of seeing the Inspirals back on stage subsides, it takes a while for the band to properly get into the swing of things.
However, by the time singles This is How It Feels and Two Worlds Collide come along, the sold-out venue is singing along with Carpets frontman Stephen Holt.
Joining Holt is keyboard player Clint Boon, guitarist Graham Lambert, bassist Oscar Boon (son-of Clint) and drummer Kev Clark.
Find Out Why and Sackville both give Boon senior’s keys the chance to fight their way through to the front of the band’s psych infused indie rock.
There’s little in the way of chatter from Holt or the rest of the band, who you suspect are using this run of dates to properly warm up ahead of a hometown gig in Manchester this week, other to profess their love for those inside the Roadmender.
And, by the time Dragging Me Down arrives, there’s finally some movement from fans in the first half-a-dozen rows.
When the Carpets depart at the end of their set, a tribute to Gill is displayed on the large LED screen behind them, with fans cheering until their return for an encore.
When they do return, there’s a cover of ? & The Mysterians’ 96 Tears before Inspiral Carpets bring their set to a close with 1994 hit Saturn 5.
After an eight-year hiatus, it’s great to see the Inspirals back and on the evidence of their tour opener at the Roadmender, they’re only going to go from strength to strength as their return continues.
Inspiral Carpets played:
Joe
Generations
Weakness
Butterfly
She Comes in the Fall
This Is How It Feels
Two Worlds Collide
Let You Down
Caravan
Find Out Why
Move
Sackville
Directing Traffic
Keep the Circle Around
I Want You
Uniform
Dragging Me Down
Encore:
Commercial Rain
96 Tears
Saturn 5