InMe’s Dave McPherson to headline The Black Prince

InMe frontman Dave McPherson is playing a headline gig at the Black Prince on Friday night.​

The musician released his latest album The Sobriety Diaries in July, his first album since 2013’s LP Dreamoirs.

Alt metallers InMe released their debut album at the turn of the century and have gone onto release a further six records, the most recent being 2020’s Jumpstart Hope.

Support at the Abington Street venue on Friday, September 29, is by Stevie Ward.