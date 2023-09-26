News you can trust since 1931
InMe’s Dave McPherson to headline The Black Prince

McPherson released his latest solo album in July this year.
By David Jackson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Dave McPherson.Dave McPherson.
InMe frontman Dave McPherson is playing a headline gig at the Black Prince on Friday night.​

The musician released his latest album The Sobriety Diaries in July, his first album since 2013’s LP Dreamoirs.

Alt metallers InMe released their debut album at the turn of the century and have gone onto release a further six records, the most recent being 2020’s Jumpstart Hope.

Support at the Abington Street venue on Friday, September 29, is by Stevie Ward.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £9 before fees via www.skiddle.com/e/36331182

