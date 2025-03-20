Indie rockers The Velvet Hands bring Caller EP tour to Northampton

The Velvet Hands. Photo by Wiktoria Wolny.

Indie quartet The Velvet Hands headline The Black Prince in April as part of a short run of gigs in the next few months to promote their forthcoming new EP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cornwall natives headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, April 3.

Their new single ‘I Don’t Care’ is out now and is described as a two and a half minute shot of pure adrenaline, administered through tumbling post-punk guitar riffs, loping basslines and 00’s indie-disco primed call-and-response choral hooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the track, singer and guitarist Dan Able said: “Lyrically the song is about how you can get caught up in anxieties and negative introspection, and the feeling of freedom of shaking those feelings off.”

Channelling the power-pop prowess of The Strokes, Vaccines, and Buzzcocks, ‘I Don’t Care’ is the lead track from the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Caller’ which will also feature ‘I’ll Be Free’, ‘Caller’ and ‘3AM’.

Talking about the latter of these new tracks, singer and guitarist Toby Michell said: “It’s a song about escaping small towns in your mates car, about how being young can be so lonely, and how the future is bright.

“We wanted the verse to feel like the small towns we grew up, analogue and woody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted the chorus to feel like the future, full of flashing lights and hope.”

Joining Mitchell and Able in The Velvet Hands is Louis Mitchell and John Logan.

After forming amidst Cornwall’s blistering garage-rock scene, the four-piece relocated to London and have been making a name for themselves on the capital’s underground guitar circuit since.

Their self-recorded debut album ‘Party’s Over’ was Huw Stephens’ Album Of The Week on Radio 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garnering comparisons to the likes of The Clash, The Cribs and The Libertines, The Velvet Hands have also caused a stir with a range of tastemakers including Fred Perry Subculture, Gigslutz, God Is In The TV, Louder Than War, and The Rodeo Magazine.

They’ve supported the likes of Fontaines D.C. Frank Turner, Paul Weller and Liam Gallagher.

In 2023, the band released their second album ‘Sucker Punch’ to widespread praise.

Delivering coming-of-age tales with slacker-rock sensibilities, the album combined the punchy guitar licks of The Strokes or Parquet Courts with rousing punk choruses reminiscent of The Clash or The Vaccines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Velvet Hands rounded off 2024 in style supporting Hard Fi at their sold-out Roundhouse gig at the request of Hard Fi frontman Richard Archer and recently undertook a series of Independent Venue Week gigs in January and played the Plymouth Sound Factory Festival in March.

Support at The Black Prince is by The Scenesters and 10 Fall.

Tickets for the gig on Thursday, April 3, cost £10 in advance via www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname