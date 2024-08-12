Yungblud on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David JacksonYungblud on stage at Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Sunday, August 12, 2024. Photo by David Jackson
In Pictures: Yungblud headlines inaugural Bludfest at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 15:42 GMT
Thousands of music fans descended on The National Bowl yesterday for the inaugural Bludfest.

The festival, organised by the Doncaster native, featured 12 acts playing across two stages.

The main stage was headlined by host Yungblud who was joined by Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean.

Stage 2 was headlined by Noahfinnce and there were also sets by Jesse Jo Stark, Landon Barker, Hannah Grae and Aziya.

A gallery of photos from the day are on this page. A full review of Bludfest will follow.

