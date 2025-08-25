In Pictures: Thousands take part in Shambala’s ‘Pun Intended’ carnival parade

The carnival, held on the Saturday, saw thousands of people parade around the festival site to showcase their creations.

Some were individual outfits, while others worked as huge teams for their pun.

A selection of some of the best from the festival are in this gallery.

1 . Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. This year’s theme was ‘Pun Intended'. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. This year’s theme was ‘Pun Intended'. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival Festival goers taking part in the annual Shambala Carnival. This year’s theme was ‘Pun Intended'. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales