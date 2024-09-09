Mae Stephens headlining the Main Stage of the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
Mae Stephens headlining the Main Stage of the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

In Pictures: Music fans descend on Northampton for town's annual music festival

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:26 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 10:34 BST
Thousands of music fans headed to Northampton on Sunday for the return of the town’s annual music festival which was headlined by Mae Stephens.

Dozens of acts played on stages across the town – with the main stage in Guildhall Road for the first time.

Joining Mae on the Main Stage was Eden Lole, Woahgetter, Maddox Jones, Freya Rose, Weirdoe, The Vandervalls, Meggz and Nerissa And The Vibe.

Elsewhere across the town there was music on The Classical & World Fusion Stage inside Northampton Museum, on the Jazz Stage at All Saints Church, on the Student Showcase Stage inside the Performing Room in Guildhall, on the Acoustic Stage at V&B in St Giles’ Square and at the Beats, Lyric and poetry Stage at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street.

Main Stage headliner Mae played a set which included tracks from her debut EP Securely Insecure.

Mae Stephens headlining the Main Stage of the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Mae Stephens

Mae Stephens headlining the Main Stage of the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Eden Lole performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Eden Lole

Eden Lole performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Woahgetter performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

3. Woahgetter

Woahgetter performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Weirdoe performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Weirdoe

Weirdoe performing on the Main Stage at the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice