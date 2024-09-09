In Pictures: Music fans descend on Northampton for town's annual music festival

Dozens of acts played on stages across the town – with the main stage in Guildhall Road for the first time.

Elsewhere across the town there was music on The Classical & World Fusion Stage inside Northampton Museum, on the Jazz Stage at All Saints Church, on the Student Showcase Stage inside the Performing Room in Guildhall, on the Acoustic Stage at V&B in St Giles’ Square and at the Beats, Lyric and poetry Stage at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street.