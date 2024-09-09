In Pictures: Music fans descend on Northampton for town's annual music festival

Dozens of acts played on stages across the town – with the main stage in Guildhall Road for the first time.
Joining Mae on the Main Stage was Eden Lole, Woahgetter, Maddox Jones, Freya Rose, Weirdoe, The Vandervalls, Meggz and Nerissa And The Vibe.
Elsewhere across the town there was music on The Classical & World Fusion Stage inside Northampton Museum, on the Jazz Stage at All Saints Church, on the Student Showcase Stage inside the Performing Room in Guildhall, on the Acoustic Stage at V&B in St Giles’ Square and at the Beats, Lyric and poetry Stage at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street.
Main Stage headliner Mae played a set which included tracks from her debut EP Securely Insecure.
