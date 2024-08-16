Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.
In Pictures: Kiefer Sutherland plays headline Roadmender gig

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 16th Aug 2024, 20:34 BST
Actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland headlined the Roadmender in Northampton this week.

Sutherland may be best known for TV shows including 24, Designated Survivor and the films The Lost Boys and Flatliners, however, he has released three albums since 2016 and headed to Northampton as part of his Chasing The Sun UK tour.

Joined by his band, Sutherland played an 18-song set of Americana infused rock from his albums Down In A Hole, Reckless & Me and Bloor Street as well as new tracks from his forthcoming record.

He was joined at the Roadmender by Colin Andrew.

For more information, visit https://kiefersutherland.com

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

