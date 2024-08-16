Sutherland may be best known for TV shows including 24, Designated Survivor and the films The Lost Boys and Flatliners, however, he has released three albums since 2016 and headed to Northampton as part of his Chasing The Sun UK tour.

Joined by his band, Sutherland played an 18-song set of Americana infused rock from his albums Down In A Hole, Reckless & Me and Bloor Street as well as new tracks from his forthcoming record.

He was joined at the Roadmender by Colin Andrew.

For more information, visit https://kiefersutherland.com

