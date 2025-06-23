In Pictures: German electronic icons Kraftwerk headline inaugural Forever Now festival

The German quartet, treated fans to a set featuring some of their biggest hits including Autobahn, The Model and The Robots.

Forever Now brought acts from across the post-punk and adjacent genres to the Milton Keynes venue and on the main stage, there were also sets by The The, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, Chameleons, Berlin and UK Decay.

The festival’s second stage was headlined by Death Cult who were joined during the day by The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Damned, Happy Mondays, Public Image Ltd, She Wants Revenge, The Motels, John McKay and Theatre Of Hate.

Author and musician John Robb hosted the Echo Chamber stage which featured Q&As with some of the acts performing.

A full review of Forever Now will follow.

Kraftwerk on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

