Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jacksonplaceholder image
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson

In Pictures: Festival goers dress in green for Shambala's ‘Flamboyant Friday’ theme​​​​​​​

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:51 BST
Shambala turned different shades of green as the festival’s ‘Flamboyant Friday’ theme returned.

Ahead of Shambala, attendees had voted on a colour for this year’s festival and after green won, the site was transformed into a mixture of sage, olive, apple, mint, lime, forest and jade outfits.

Some of the outfits on display, as well as some action from the Shambolympics, feature in this gallery.

Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson

1. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme

Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson

2. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme

Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson

3. Festival goers dressed in Friday's green colour theme

Festival goers dressed in green as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
One festival goer was riding a green snail as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson

4. One festival chose to ride a green snail

One festival goer was riding a green snail as part of Shambala’s opening day ‘Flamboyant Friday’ colour theme. Photo by David Jackson Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice