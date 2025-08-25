Fat Dog on stage at Shambala Festival, Friday, August 22, 2025. Photo by David Jacksonplaceholder image
Fat Dog on stage at Shambala Festival, Friday, August 22, 2025. Photo by David Jackson

In Pictures: Fat Dog and Digable Planets among Shambala’s live performances

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
Post-punk synth fusion band Fat Dog, legendary hip-hop trio Digable Planets and roots reggae icon Queen Omega headlined Shambala’s Solasta main stage at this year’s festival.

The acts joined hundreds of other performers across a host of stages at Shambala which returned at the weekend.

Other acts performing on the Solasta and The Next Stage included Asian Dub Foundation, Hak Baker, My Baby, Mr Switch, Benin International Musical, corto.alto, Too Many T’s, DJ Format, Steam Down, Thumpasaurus, Sirens of Lesbos and Afriquio.

A small selection of the acts who played, as well as some action from the Shambolympics and the festival’s firework finale are available in this gallery of photos from the weekend.

Queen Omega & The Royal Souls on stage at the Shambala Festival on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

1. Queen Omega & The Royal Souls

Queen Omega & The Royal Souls on stage at the Shambala Festival on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

2. Digable Planets

Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

3. Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony

Fireworks during the Shambala’s closing ceremony on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

4. Digable Planets

Digable Planets on stage at the Shambala Festival on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Queen
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice