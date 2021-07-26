In pictures: Dinosaurs return to Northampton town centre after 65 million years to entertain families
Dinosaurs roamed Northampton town centre for the first time in around 65 million years to entertain the public on Saturday (July 24).
A velociraptor and a triceratops wowed the crowds in Market Square as part of Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District's event.
The free event will kickstart three weeks of dinosaur-themed activities and offers, including a Dino Trail augmented reality app, Dino Diner Meal Deals and an interactive Dino Dome experience.
For more information about the dinosaur event, as well as details about offers and other activities, visit discovernorthampton.co.uk/the-dinosaurs-are-coming-to-northampton-town-centre.
