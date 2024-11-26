In Pictures: County's music scene comes together for third annual Northamptonshire Local Music Awards

The event, which was back for its third year, took place at the Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton.

Hosted by Kerrie Cosh from BBC Introducing, there were 18 awards which were handed out as well as a presentation for the Outstanding Contribution To Local Music.

The night kicked off with a performance by singer-songwriter Maddox Jones who has recently been on tour with Will Young.

Eden Lole closed the first half of the ceremony before the second half got under way with a performance by rock duo Fountain.

Awards organiser Tommy Gardner said: “This has been my favourite year of these awards since we started.

"We’ve been growing year after year and the atmosphere in the room all evening was incredible.

"Northants Sings Out blew the roof of the Charles Bradlaugh with their performance at the end.

"Its was a really heartwarming night and it’s been great to have so many people from the Northants music scene in the building all for the same reason – to celebrate the wonderful scene that we have in the county.”

After Northants Sings Out founder Gareth Fuller was presented with the Outstanding Contribution To Local Music Award, members of the choir took to the stage for the evening’s finale.

