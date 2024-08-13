In pictures: Classic Ibiza anthems hit Northampton with feel-good outdoor gig

Summertime Live, which boasts a live 32-piece orchestra, was held at the abbey on Saturday (August 10).

The show featured DJs and vocalists who reimagined some of the biggest dance hits of the past 30 years.

MistaJam, Charlie Hedges, DJ S.K.T, 24hr Garage Girls, Fabio & Grooverider, Lisa Maffia, Wideboys, Oxide & Neutrino, Pied Piper & MC DT, DJ Hype & Daddy Earl, In the Lab Recordings, Dolla, Reggie Styles and DJ Davey B all took to the stage.

Next year’s Summertime Live event in Northampton has already been confirmed for Saturday July 19, 2025. Tickets are 50 percent off until August 18, 2024.

Below are photos of Summertime Live in Northampton in 2024.

1 . Summertime Live in Northampton The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024. Photo: David Evans Photography Photo Sales

2 . Summertime Live in Northampton The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024. Photo: David Evans Photography Photo Sales

3 . Summertime Live in Northampton The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024. Photo: David Evans Photography Photo Sales