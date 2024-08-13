In pictures: Classic Ibiza anthems hit Northampton with feel-good outdoor gig

By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
Dancing, singing and feel-good vibes took over Delapre Abbey over the weekend as a classic Ibiza anthems outdoor gig took place.

Summertime Live, which boasts a live 32-piece orchestra, was held at the abbey on Saturday (August 10).

The show featured DJs and vocalists who reimagined some of the biggest dance hits of the past 30 years.

MistaJam, Charlie Hedges, DJ S.K.T, 24hr Garage Girls, Fabio & Grooverider, Lisa Maffia, Wideboys, Oxide & Neutrino, Pied Piper & MC DT, DJ Hype & Daddy Earl, In the Lab Recordings, Dolla, Reggie Styles and DJ Davey B all took to the stage.

Next year’s Summertime Live event in Northampton has already been confirmed for Saturday July 19, 2025. Tickets are 50 percent off until August 18, 2024.

Below are photos of Summertime Live in Northampton in 2024.

The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024.

1. Summertime Live in Northampton

The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024. Photo: David Evans Photography

The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024.

2. Summertime Live in Northampton

Photo: David Evans Photography

The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024.

3. Summertime Live in Northampton

Photo: David Evans Photography

The Ibiza classic event took over Delapre Abbey on Saturday August 10, 2024.

4. Summertime Live in Northampton

Photo: David Evans Photography

