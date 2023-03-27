IN PICTURES: Annual Lego show for all the family made its return for fifth year in Northampton

There were 35 exhibits, the most the show has ever seen

An annual Northampton Lego show for all the family made its return for the fifth year on Saturday (March 25).

Cobblers Brickshow was held at Caroline Chisholm School, and is the home to custom exhibits by the UK’s best amateur Lego builders – most of which had never been seen in the UK before.

All proceeds from this year are being donated to Ailsa’s Aim, which will relieve the needs of those who suffer from cancer, gestational diabetes, or have experienced premature or problematic childbirth.

There were 35 displays for visitors to enjoy, which is seven more than last year and event organiser Neil Burgess promised they were larger in size.

As the display designers refresh what they create each year and start from scratch, anyone who had attended before did not see any repeats from previous years – it was all brand new.

The event even had cosplay characters walking around the venue to meet the attendees.

Let’s take a look at what Lego creations the event had in store for 2023…

