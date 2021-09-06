In Pictures: A triumphant return for Northampton Music Festival

Blood Visions. Photo by David Jackson.

Hundreds of people headed into Northampton town centre on Sunday for the return of the town’s annual music festival.

Northampton Music Festival took a year off last year due to the coronavirus and was taking place in September rather than its regular date in June.

Dozens of musicians performed across six stages in the town centre and there was also a series of ‘pop-up’ acoustic performances.

Pasadena Roof Orchestra. Photo by David Jackson.

The main stage returned to the Market Square, with – for the first time – acts performing across adjacent stages to ensure a rapid turnover of live music for those who spent the day basking in the September sun.

After opening with a performance by the Northampton Male Voice Choir, other highlights during the day included the Gus Band, Jazz Colossus and headliners the Pasadena Roof Orchestra – each act ensuring the stage was packed to the brim with performers.

Other changes this year saw the New Boots stage move to the Guildhall Courtyard and the Jazz Stage to the courtyard of the Guildhall Hotel in Guildhall Road, which is currently in the process of being refurbished.

The New Boots stage showcased a mixture of genres and emerging talent from across the town – as well as visiting headliners, Brighton’s Beach Riot.

Beach Riot. Photo by David Jackson.

However, it was Northampton’s Blood Visions who attracted the stage’s biggest audience of the day with a riotous set of post-punk rock.

The recently re-opened Northampton Museum hosted the World Music Stage while classical and choral acts occupied their familiar place at All Saints Church Piazza.

Also performing at the Piazza were the Northampton Ukulele Group, who were joined by numerous supporters in the audience, also armed with the instrument, for a series of joint renditions.

Performances by university and college students also took place at Element in George Row.

HarQStics. Photo by David Jackson.

Blood Visions. Photo by David Jackson.

Audience members in the Market Square. Photo by David Jackson.

Jazz Colossus. Photo by David Jackson.

Maddox Jones. Photo by David Jackson.

Northampton Ukulele Group. Photo by David Jackson.

Napps. Photo by David Jackson.

GUS Band. Photo by David Jackson.

Afreine. Photo by David Jackson.

Nailbreaker. Photo by David Jackson.

Northampton Male Voice Choir. Photo by David Jackson.

Audience members in the Market Square. Photo by David Jackson.

Jazz in the Guildhall Hotel courtyard. Photo by David Jackson.

Siderian. Photo by David Jackson.