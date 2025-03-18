I went to a candlelit Bridgerton string quartet concert in Northampton and the iconic songs did not disappoint

I went to a candlelit Bridgerton concert in Northampton and the iconic songs performed by the string quartet did not disappoint.

Netflix, production company Shondaland, and live entertainment discovery platform Fever partnered to bring this exclusive performance to our town.

The musical experience lit up the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery with hundreds of candles and transported guests to the Regency era of England. Some even came dressed in Bridgerton-inspired outfits for the occasion.

With three seasons streaming on Netflix, Bridgerton continues to enchant audiences worldwide – and this special event offered a unique evening in a captivating setting.

The hour-long setlist covered classics from across all seasons, with narration from the quartet members to remind the audience of when each song was used.

The hits included Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ and Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything’, just to name a few.

The renditions of the songs by the talented quartet members were extremely relaxing and calming, especially as the stage was surrounded by LED candles.

This was my first experience of live classical music and I was left in awe of the fact that if you closed your eyes, it was as if you were listening to the songs directly from Bridgerton.

All of the greatest tracks formed part of the performance and I would definitely recommend attending one of the two remaining Northampton dates next month.

The concert is being hosted in selected areas worldwide, with limited tickets available. This spans as far as Madrid, Sydney, Berlin and Rome, with each venue transformed into the most fashionable set of the season.

Candlelight is a series of live concerts produced by Fever, designed to make classical music more accessible. Performed by talented local musicians in illuminated locations, it makes for an immersive and intimate atmosphere.

You can enjoy the ‘Candelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings’ experience at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on the four remaining dates and times – 6pm and 8.30pm on April 11 and April 12. Tickets start from £21 per person, with premium seats costing a maximum of £53.50 each.

For more information and to secure your tickets, click here.