Hundreds head to town centre as Northampton Music Festival returns

The annual Northampton Music Festival returned on Sunday, with hundreds of music lovers heading into town to see performances from more than 60 acts.

The main stage of the festival, on the Market Square, was headlined by Sarpa Salpa who were joined by some of the town’s best-known acts including Phantom Isle, Mystic Crew and cover band Pure Genius.

BBC Introducing in Northampton helped curate some of the main stage line-up which also featured performances by members of the Lay It Down collective, Sharmaine and Hana Brooks.

Performances took place across eight different stages, with the World Music Stage in the Guildhall Courtyard, The Jazz Stage at the Guildhall Hotel, The Classical Stage in the Northampton Museum Courtyard and The New Boots stage at The Black Prince.

There were also pop-up stages in Fish Street and in St Giles Square with Element Courtyard hosting performances by students from Northampton College and the University of Northampton.

