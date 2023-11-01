Hits of The Specials and Madness heading to The Picturedrome stage this weekend
A tribute night to two of the biggest acts of the ska and two-tone era will be held at The Picturedrome this weekend.
A Special Kinda Madness will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 4, where they will play sets by The Specials and Madness.
The band aim to provide an authentic set from each act, playing all of their biggest hits.
There is no support on the night, as A Special Kinda Madness play two full sets with the running order of The Specials or Madness decided on the night.
Tickets for the gig at The Picturedrome cost £14 in advance before fees and are available via https://www.seetickets.com/event/special-kinda-madness/the-picturedrome/2733758. Doors open at 8pm.
The night before, the venue hosts the Guns N’ Roses Experience. Tickets cost £10, door open at 8pm.
For details of all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit https://www.thepicturedrome.com