Heaven 17 to play acclaimed second album The Luxury Gap in full at Roadmender

Gregory: “40 years later our audience are still loving those songs and we are very excited to be touring our most successful album The Luxury Gap.”

By David Jackson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Heaven 17 are playing the Roadmender this winter.

Heaven 17 will headline the Roadmender this winter as part of a tour to celebrate their acclaimed album The Luxury Gap.

The band will play the Northampton venue on Saturday, November 11, where they will play the album in full as well as other classics.

On the celebratory tour Glenn Gregory said: “When we were writing and recording the tracks for our second album we (were) energised by the critical success of our first album Penthouse And Pavement.

“We wanted to make the new songs stand up and stand out, we wanted to write songs that people would take to their hearts.

    “40 years later our audience are still loving those songs and we are very excited to be touring our most successful album. Come on and jump aboard the Heaven 17 time machine, let’s party like its 1983.”

    Heaven 17 are regarded as one of the most important British new wave bands.

    The release of their second album in 1983 was the moment everything clicked into place.

    The trio convinced a sceptical record company that the track Temptation had to be the second single released from the record.

    A duet between Glenn Gregory and Carol Kenyon, it stormed the charts and remains a classic to this day.

    The album itself went to reach number four and cemented Heaven 17 as one of the most important British of the era.

    40 years later The Luxury Gap Heaven 17’s sly, post-modern critique of modern society has never sounded so resonant, or been so necessary.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

    For more information, visit https://www.heaven17.com

    The band will play the following dates this winter:

    Thursday 02 November 2023 Leeds O2 Academy

    Friday 03 November 2023 Newcastle Boiler Shop

    Saturday 04 November 2023 Liverpool O2 Academy

    Monday 06 November 2023 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

    Tuesday 07 November 2023 Manchester O2 Ritz

    Thursday 09 November 2023 Bournemouth O2 Academy

    Friday 10 November 2023 Bristol O2 Academy

    Saturday 11 November 2023 Northampton Roadmender

    Monday 13 November 2023 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

    Tuesday 14 November 2023 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

    Thursday 16 November 2023 Norwich UEA

    Friday 17 November 2023 Wolverhampton The Halls

    Saturday 18 November 2023 Sheffield O2 Academy

