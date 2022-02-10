Nominations are now open for the Mayor’s Heart of the Community Awards 2022 to be held by Northampton Town Council at the Rotary Showcase event, '100 Not Out' in March.

After an incredibly tough couple of years, the Heart of the Community Awards aims to highlight the hard work and achievements of the people living in Northampton who strive to make a difference in their local community.

With recent local Government changes and the pandemic, the awards have been delayed since 2019.

Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf.

This year the Mayor, Councillor Rufia Ashraf, alongside her independent panel of judges is excited to learn of the great achievements of the people of Northampton and is looking forward to selecting the winners and presenting the awards at this year’s event.

The Rotary 'One Hundred Not Out' Showcase is described as 'a fun day out for the whole family', hosting numerous local charities, food stalls and musical entertainers throughout the day, with the awards ceremony bringing the day’s activities to a close.

Cllr Ashraf said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to congratulate some of our local heroes in person at this event.

"I know people have struggled, so to hear of our local champions is always a great pleasure. I’m really keen to hear people’s stories and to let those stories inspire others”

Brian May, from Northampton’s Rotary Club added: “We are so excited to be able to host our showcase event, to provide exposure for the local charities who do so much work and on top of this to be able to award some.”

All nominations will be considered by a panel of independent judges and the winners will be invited to receive their award at the Rotary Showcase on Saturday March 5 at 5pm.

The '100 Not Out' event starts at midday at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground.