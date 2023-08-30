News you can trust since 1931
Heart Of A Coward to headline inaugural Island Festival in Northampton next year

Tickets for the festival at the Roadmender go on sale at 9am on Thursday, August 31.
By David Jackson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:55 BST- 1 min read
Heart Of A Coward will headline the inaugural Island Festival which heads to the Roadmender next year.

Organisers have revealed the first acts who will play at the event at the Northampton venue.

Joining headliners Heart Of A Coward (pictured) will be Shields, Continents, Fleisch, Spitting Teeth, Bruises, Just Skye, Lay Siege, Bright Black and the Dodo Appreciation Society.

Organiser Phil Walker said: “Island Festival was formed with the mindset of supporting upcoming bands and giving them the opportunity to perform alongside larger bands.

    “The aim for the festival is to bring in new and exciting performers as well as fan favourites to the local scene in Northamptonshire.”

    Headliners Heart Of A Coward formed in Milton Keynes in 2009 and the metalcore five-piece are due to release their new album, This Place Only Brings Death, in September.

    In recent months they have been releasing singles from their forthcoming record.

    Their latest LP will follow 2019’s The Disconnect. 2015’s Deliverance, 2013’s Severance and their 2012 debut Hope and Hindrance.

    Island Festival will be on Saturday, March 30, with music from 1.30pm until 11pm.

    Tickets cost £22 before fees and are available from 9am on Thursday, August 31, via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/island-festival-2024-at-roadmender-northampton-175342

