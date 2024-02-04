Heart Of A Coward to headline Inaugural Island Festival in Northampton next month

Heart Of A Coward will headline Island Festival in March.

Heart Of A Coward will headline the Inaugural Island Festival which will take place in Northampton in March.

The metalcore band is set to play the all-dayer which is taking place at The Black Diamond venue in Northampton on Saturday, March 30, alongside seven other acts.

The festival has been organised by promoter Phil Walker who runs Lost Island Entertainment.

Mr Walker said: “A lot of work has gone into putting the Island Festival together, it’s something I’ve been planning for a while and its just been a case of waiting for it to all come together.

"Having Heart Of A Coward headline the first festival is quite a big thing for me.

"They’re a band I’ve been hoping to book for years and they’re a bit of a dream headliner.

"Heart Of A Coward are a band I grew up listening to, they’re very much a band that has been around the scene, will sell out venues and have played with some huge bands.

"They’ve had a few personnel changes over the years but have a really solid line up now.”

Heart Of A Coward formed in 2009 and their music is known for melding elements of metalcore, deathcore and djent genres.

They released their critically acclaimed debut album Hope and Hindrance in 2012.

This was followed by Severance in 2013, Deliverance in 2015 and The Disconnect in 2019.

Their latest album, The Place Only Brings Death was released in September last year and their Northampton gig will be the final gig of a nine date UK tour.

Joining headliners Heart Of A Coward will be Shields, Continents, Fleisch, Spitting Teeth, Lay Siege, Bruises and Bright Black.

The Island Festival was originally due to take place at the Roadmender, but has recently moved to nearby venue The Black Diamond – which occupies the same building as Vintage Retreat in Lower Harding Street in Spring Boroughs, Northampton.

Mr Walker said: “It’s a fantastic new venue which has been built there. As well as the main floor space there’s a balcony area where people can watch from. “With the line up, I’ve tried to bring together some local names people will know and some acts from across the country who are doing really good things.

“So far, the support has been great, tickets have been flying out and I’d really like to try and sell-out the event.

"A lot of work has gone into putting this event together. I’m really trying to help put Northampton back on the map when it comes to rock and metal genres. "We’ve got the scene, we’ve got people who are fans of heavy music and these bands. If they come out and support an event like the Island Festival hopefully it will help us attract more names who may otherwise not come to a town like Northampton.”