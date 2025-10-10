Headswitcher to headline Lupas fundraising gig

Headswitcher. Photo by Fleur Tosney.

Musicians will be coming together to play a fundraising gig at The Black Prince this weekend as part of Lupas Awareness Month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night will be headlined by grunge quartet Headswitcher who released their debut EP Out Of Reach in July.

They will be joined by fellow Northants acts The Vandervalls, Latent Dream, 10-Fall and Veins and Milton Keynes’ ‘three-man acoustic duo’ Further Adventures Of Vodka Boy.

The event will be helping to raise money for Lupas UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Claire Walliker said: “This event is deeply personal to me as I was diagnosed with Lupus 22 years ago.

“Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues, causing inflammation and potential damage to organs or joints.

“It’s a challenging condition that affects many, the event aims to not only raise vital funds but also shed light on the realities of living with Lupus.”

There will also be a raffle as part of the event.

Bands Together For Lupas is on Saturday, October 11, at The Black Prince in Northampton.

Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

For more information, visit www.skiddle.com/e/41309313