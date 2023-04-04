Hawthorne Heights to play Slam Dunk warm-up gig at The Black Prince

Hawthorne Heights will be headlining The Black Prince in May.

US emo-rock quartet Hawthorne Heights are playing The Black Prince in May as part of a short UK tour.

The band is heading to the UK to play at the annual Slam Dunk Festival and will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Thursday, May 25.

The gig is one of three they are playing before heading to Hatfield and Leeds for Slam Dunk performances.

Hawthorne Heights comprise of JT Woodruff, Matt Ridenour, Mark McMillon and Chris Popadak.

The band released their debut album The Silence In Black and White in 2004 which featured singles Niki FM and Ohio Is For Lovers.

Their seventh album The Rain Just Follows Me was released in 2021.

Tickets are on sale now via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/hawthorne-heights-at-the-black-prince-northampton-149990 and cost £16.50 in advance before fees.