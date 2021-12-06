Happy Mondays and Cast join up for Roadmender gig next year

Happy Mondays.

Legendary Mancunians Happy Mondays and Liverpool indie rockers Cast will return to the Roadmender next year as part of a 23-date jaunt across the UK together.

The Mondays’ first tour in three years will see them headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, December 10.

The Happy Mondays became the pioneers of the Madchester sound after signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records in the late ‘80s, blending their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

Cast.

Front man Shaun Ryder is joined in the iconic band by Bez (freaky dancing and percussion), Rowetta (vocals), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys).

The band became icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation when they crossed over into the mainstream with the release of their third album, 1990’s platinum-selling Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches.

The Happy Mondays’ reputation as one of Britain’s most influential and loved bands was recognised when they won the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2016.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said, “Really looking forward to the Happy Mondays 2022 tour. We’ll be playing all the hits so the shows will be fun.”

Bez said, “How do, everybody. I can’t wait to get out on the road and do our headline tour next year around the country. Twisting my melons, man.”

Rowetta added, “Really looking forward to this. Everyone singing, playing & having it larger than ever. Can’t wait.”

Expect all of the band’s biggest hits including 24 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit, Judge Fudge, W.F.L. and Kinky Afro and many more.

Cast’s platinum selling 1995 debut album All Change featured the singles including Walkaway, Alright and Finetime.

Its 1997 successor Mother Nature Calls also achieved platinum status cementing their place as one of key bands of the era.

Cast’s sixth album, Kicking Up The Dust was released in 2017.