Groove Armada, Greentea Peng, Leftfield and Maribou State revealed as Stowaway headliners

Leftfield. Photo by Steve Gullick

Stowaway Festival has revealed the line-up of acts which will play when it returns for its third instalment this summer.

The music and arts festival, which launched in 2022, will be headlined by Groove Armada (DJ set), Greentea Peng, Leftfield and Maribou State.

It will return to woodlands near Stowe from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, and tickets are on sale now.

Greentea Peng

Talking about this year’s event, Groove Armada said: “It’s always exciting to play at new festivals and we’ve heard great things about Stowaway - the location looks beautiful. Lakes and ancient woodland. Bring it on.”

Stowaway offers an eclectic, uplifting musical mix across multiple stages.

Alongside main stage headliners Leftfield, Greentea Peng and Maribou State, there will be performances from up-and-coming artists including Laura Misch, Ancient Infinity Orchestra and Snazzback, world sounds from Nana Benz Du Togo and London Afrobeat Collective, plus singalong classics from OMG It’s The Church.

The late-night offerings, which take place at the Shake Off and Go West stages in the woods and The Deck stage by the lake, will feature dancefloor legends including Groove Armada, Cinthie, Optimo, LTJ Bukem, DJ Flight and Dillinja.

Groove Armada are playing at Stowaway. Photo by Lanty Zhang

Other acts include Joe Goddard who will return with a full live band after closing Stowaway last year.

Stowaway Festival was created with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world where music lovers can dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs.

The comedy line-up, headlined last year by Jack Dee, will be announced soon.

Stowaway also promises hidden parties, a woodland spa, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness, relaxation and kids’ activities as well as artisan food, drink, craft beers and spirits.

Tickets for the three-day event with camping start at £159 for adults. Teen and chid tickets are also available as well as glamping and other ticket options.