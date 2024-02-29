Greg Coulson to preview new music at headline Northampton gig

Greg Coulson is headlining The Black Prince.

Greg Coulson will be previewing material from his second album at The Black Prince this week.

The blues and jazz singer songwriter will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, March 1.

Coulson is due to release new single Skull & Crossbones in March and his second album later this year.

He has previously played for artists and bands including Burt Bacharach, Spiritualized and Morcheeba.

Support at The Black Prince is by Afriene and Ryan Bachman.