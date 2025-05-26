Greenbelt Festival organisers reveal Rebel Rouser stage line-up
The annual festival returns to the grounds of Boughton House near Kettering from Thursday, August 21 to Sunday, August 24.
The Rebel Rouser stage is Greenbelt’s grassroots, punk inspired, venue in the woods curated by Art Mouse Promotions.
Draags are a Leeds-based band combining queer punk, hardcore, hip-hop, prog and dance, with theatrical vocals, screaming horns and heavy groovy rhythms while Grandmas House have been busy honing their grunge and post-punk influenced sound.
Rapper Faithful Johannes is a performer, storyteller and musician who weaves Alan Bennett-level observational humour with his own crippling social anxieties.
He’s teamed up with producer Neocia for their critically acclaimed album, The House at Night which is described as a delicate study of childhood memories, familial relationships and parental angst.
Other acts on the line-up include The Twistettes, Duck Thieves, Harlot, Them There Cowboys, Hot Squash, T*** Union, Hugh Mann, Virginia’s Wolves and Jock.
The stage will also be hosting ideas, activism and workshops by the likes of Alice Wroe, Mohanad Al Qaisy, Amber Massie-Blomfield, Rensoll, Stewart Home, Vandel Podcast Factory, Maddie Morris and Youth Demand.
Organisers are also offering young festival goers between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old the chance to attend the festival for £140 for the full weekend.
Greenbelt aims to mix world-renowned artists and headliners with activism, debate and ideas.
From AI to conflict in the Middle East, the climate emergency to trans rights, criminal justice to migration and mental health to Gen Z faith resurgence - no topic is too big.
Other acts set to appear at Greenbelt include activist and Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh, disco soul gospel legends Annie and the Caldwells, Queen of English folk Kate Rusby, Afro-fusion collective K.O.G, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, musician and activist Brian Eno and clothier and sustainability advocate Patrick Grant.
Full information about Greenbelt is available at https://www.greenbelt.org.uk
