Great Adamz and Maddox Jones release Christmas single
Maddox Jones and Great Adamz have released the festive duet, It’s Christmas Time.
The Northampton singer songwriters have again joined forces having previously featured together on the track Chasing Moments which was released earlier this year.
Maddox Jones said: “Me and Great Adamz loved working together on chasing moments and we got together a couple of weeks ago and wanted to write a Christmas song, something uplifting and feel good.
"This song is about celebrating each other at Christmas and building each other up.”
It’s Christmas Time, which sees the pair trading verses, has already clocked up tens of thousands of streams online and is available on regular streaming platforms.
Great Adamz added: "Christmas time is all about being happy and sharing some good memories with family.
"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be part of people’s Christmas memories for years to come.”
It was recorded at Northampton’s Plastic Tree Studios and produced by Giuseppe D. Photo by Thomas Nightingale.
For more information visit https://lnk.to/its-christmastime