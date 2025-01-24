Goldie Lookin Chain back in Northampton next week to headline Roadmender

Goldie Lookin Chain are headlining the Roadmender next week.

​Welsh hip-hop collective Goldie Lookin Chain return to Northampton next week to headline the Roadmender.

The group headed out on a UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Greatest Hits last year and will headline the Northampton venue on Friday, January 31.

Goldie Lookin Chain comprise of Eggsy, Dwain Xain Zedong, Mike Balls, Adrian Fandango, 2hats, The Wibbler, Mystkal and Grayham The Bear.

They have more than 15 albums under the belt and released their latest albums Country Looking Chain and The Mix Tape 6 last year.

Their latest single Full Kit was released in November and the group is best known for tracks including Half Man, Half Machine, Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do and Your Missus Is A Nutter.

Since forming around the turn of the century, Goldie Lookin Chain have toured across the world, playing headline shows and festivals.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance before fees via https://www.theroadmender.com