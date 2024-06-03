Goldie Lookin Chain announce Roadmedner gig
The group are heading out on a UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Greatest Hits in September which runs through until the end of the year.
They will then headline the Northampton venue on Friday, January 31.
Goldie Lookin Chain comprise of Eggsy, Dwain Xain Zedong, Mike Balls, Adrian Fandango, 2hats, The Wibbler, Mystkal and Grayham The Bear.
With more than 15 albums under the belt, the GLC released their latest record Mike Balls Boutique last year.
The group is best known for tracks including Half Man, Half Machine, Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do and Your Missus Is A Nutter.
Since forming around the turn of the century, Goldie Lookin Chain have toured across the world, playing headline shows and festivals.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, June 5, via https://www.theroadmender.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.