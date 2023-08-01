Goldie joins Stowaway Festival line up as new Saturday night headliner

Goldie, by Lena Willoch Forselius 2023

Drum and bass legend Goldie has stepped in to headline one night of the Stowaway Festival after Roy Ayers was forced to pull out because of illness.

The festival is due to return to Blackpit Farm in Stowe from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, and the acclaimed musician will headline the Saturday night.

Speaking about having to cancel his remaining European shows, Roy Ayers said: “Unfortunately, due to health complications stemming from a recent bout with Covid-19, I will be cancelling upcoming performances for 2023.

“We had high hopes I would recover in time, but all parties involved believe this is the best course of action for now.

“Once I have had proper time to heal and move past this, I will be looking to get back to work.”

A festival spokesman said: “We hope you join us in sending Roy all our love and wishing him the speediest of recoveries.

“Every cloud has a GOLD lining and with this sad news comes a new announcement - we’re super excited to announce that drum and bass legend, Goldie is your new Saturday headliner.

“Goldie’s career spans decades, so prepare to be taken on a journey through the diverse realms of drum and bass - we can’t wait.”

This year’s music line-up will include performances by Easy All Stars, Little Dragon, Alabaster DePlume, Crazy P Soundsystem, David Rodigan, Dr Meaker, Barrioke!, House Gospel Choir, Junior Jungle!, Nabihah Iqbal, Dele Sosimi X Medlar, Holysseus Fly, Jelly Cleaver, Lawi Anywar, Frenic Live, TLK, Waldo’s Gift, Jono McCleery, Juliet Temko, White Flowers, Dan Shake, Eats Everything, Jamz Supernova, Joe Goddard, Ishmael Ensemble, A For Alpha, Dr Dubplate, Irvine Welsh, Millie McKee, Nicky Blackmarket, Rebecca Vasmant, Lou Hayter, Listen Here, Thrilogy, Tim Garcia, Balearic Ultras, Gallegos, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Tom Ravenscroft, Todd Edwards, Beyonders and Manuka Honey.

The Comedy Stage will be headlined by Jack Dee, who will be joined by Lou Sanders and Jessica Fostekew, Scott Bennett, Andrew Bird, Andrew White, Loved Barpaga, Nina Benjamin, Paul Revill, Sally-Anne Hayward and President Obonjo.

Besides the music and comedy, Stowaway will also offer a range of activities including wild swimming and canoeing and wellness and relaxation sessions as well as activities for kids which are all included in the ticket price.

Created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, last year saw the festival relaunch as Stowaway, with a mission to deliver, ‘the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs’.

Adult weekend tickets which include camping and car parking cost £144 for adults or £55 for children. ‘Live-in’ vehicle passes are also available as well as glamping options.

Day tickets are not available. The campsite opens at 10am on Friday, August 18 and festival-goers are required to vacate the camping area by midday on Monday, August 21.