Glam rock titans Sweet to bring Blitz Of Hitz tour to Roadmender

Sweet.

Veteran glam rockers Sweet will be headlining the Roadmender later this year as part of a 15 date UK tour.

Led by original guitarist Andy Scott, Sweet will be playing the band’s iconic hit singles including Ballroom Blitz, Fox on the Run, Blockbuster, Hellraiser, Little Willy, Love Is Like Oxygen and many more.

Sweet are a British rock and roll institution and have sold more than 55 million albums and had 34 number one hit singles.

In recent years, classic tracks by the band have featured in films including Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Sweet will bring their Blitz Of Hitz tour to the Northampton venue on Friday, December 9.