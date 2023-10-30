News you can trust since 1931
Gentleman Rhymer Mr.B bringing National Treasure Tour to the Roadmender

Tickets for the gig on Thursday, November 2 are on sale via the venue.
By David Jackson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:37 GMT
Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer brings his National Treasure Tour to the Roadmender this week.

The singer songwriter is heading to Northampton off the back of a bumper year, having recorded three albums, the latest of which ‘National Treasure’ which is due for imminent release.

He has also supported art pop legends Sparks in the UK and Europe, including two nights at the Royal Albert Hall.

At the Roadmender, he’ll be playing new numbers and old favourites from the ‘Chap-Hop’ Songbook.

    Mr.B began his ‘Chap-Hop’ career in 2007 when he invented a new musical form, described as ’Noel Coward, George Formby and Chuck D eating drunk on fortified wine and deciding to form a band’.

    Since then, he has travelled the world from Surrey to Osaka, Banstead to Berlin, Middlesbrough to Minneapolis, Norway to New York and the Edinburgh Fringe to Glastonbury bringing his beats, rhymes and manners.

    As well as songs about cricket, pipe smoking, high society and interfering with livestock.

    Mr.B has clocked up millions of views on YouTube and his media appearances have included rapping for Jeremy Paxman on Newsnight, playing live on BBC Radio One for Rob Da Bank, Nick Grimshaw and Scott Mills, on Radio Two for Claudia Winkleman and Steve Lamacq, 6Music for Tom Robinson and Shaun Keanveny and for Zoe Ball on Sky Arts.

    Mr. B brings his National Treasure Tour to the Roadmender on Thursday, November 2.

    Tickets cost £10 in advance before fees via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mrb-the-gentleman-rhymers-national-treasure-tour-tickets-634043058857

    For more information, visit http://gentlemanrhymer.com

