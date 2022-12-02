Away In A Funky Manger

A mash-up of classic funk and Christmas carols will be performed in Northampton tonight at Away In A Funky Manger.

The event will see Northampton native The Count retell the Nativity as the fourth wise man who was written out of the story.

Host Count Indigo is a musician, DJ and events coordinator.

He has previously been involved in Mrs Peel’s at Eight Club in Moorgate in London, the Vintage Festival at London’s South Bank and was the co-founder of Worker’s Playtime at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club and foudner of Indigo at Madame JoJo’s night club in London.

This summer he led the 1970s contingent in the People’s Pageant for the Platinum Jubilee.

His current single Bruton Street / God Save The Queen was released earlier this year.

It will be The Count’s first performance in Northampton for three decades.

Profits from the event will be donated to Care4Calais, a charity which works with refugees.

Away In A Funky Manger is at the Cheyne Walk Club in Northampton tonight, Friday, December 2.

Doors open at 6pm and music is from 7.30pm.

