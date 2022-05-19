Fossilheads bring Climate Crisis tour to town

Fossilheads are playing The Lab in Northampton.

Fossilheads are bringing their Climate Crisis Cabaret show to The Lab this weekend.

Aiming to put the “oooh” back into "existential doom”, Fossilheads’ mission is to encourage audiences towards climate action through their eco-political themed music which melds folk, opera and theatrical elements.

The duo of Rosie Swayne and Rachel Duncan kick off their latest run of shows across the country at the Charles Street venue in Northampton on Saturday, May 21.

This is a co-headline show and they will be joined by Northants folk act, King’s Gambit.

Also playing is Maud Carter. Tickets cost £6 in advance before fees or £7 on the door.

They are available in advance via https://www.wegottickets.com/event/546710